Manning River Times

Lil Williams makes remarkable recovery from knee surgery

By Mick McDonald
February 17 2023 - 4:00am
Lil Williams represented NSW under 18s in indoor hockey just months after sustaining a serious knee injury.

WHEN Lil Williams injured her knee playing touch football last year, she was concerned about her immediate playing future.

