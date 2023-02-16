WHEN Lil Williams injured her knee playing touch football last year, she was concerned about her immediate playing future.
The worst scenario, she thought, was a 12 month stay on the sidelines. Adding insult to injury was the fact that touch footy's not her preferred sport. Lil's a promising hockey player.
Lil faced surgery after damaging her ACL.
However, she worked hard in rehab and has made a remarkably quick recovery. Just months after sustaining the injury, Lil, 16, represented NSW Blues under 18s in the Australian indoor hockey championships in Brisbane.
She is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Playing in a defensive position, Lil was among NSW's best in Brisbane, especially since her indoor hockey experience is somewhat limited. The young Blues team - basically a development squad, surprised by finishing fourth.
Lil didn't even initially check the team list when it was posted online by Hockey NSW, thinking she had no chance of making a squad due to the injury.
She admits to being 'disheartened' when she sustained the injury.
"I was worried,'' she said.
RELATED:
"I guess you take it for granted that you're going to be able to run around and play sport. At first I wasn't sure how long it would take me to recover.''
Lil's now concentrating on the upcoming hockey season.
She's also in a Hockey NSW under 18 Accelerated Accelerated Program (AAP) squad. This could lead to selection in the NSW under 18 team to play in the Australian championships later this year. She was also in the squad last season.
Lil's among the youngest in the squad and reasons that if she misses out, she still will be able to have a crack in 2024. However, Lil assures she'll be doing her utmost to get a start this time around.
Lil will play for Chatham in the Manning competition and also the Mid Coast Hockey League. She hopes to play for Port Macquarie in representative fixtures, including the State open championships. However, she's started Year 12 at Taree High and is mindful of making sure she has plenty of time to study for the HSC.
Lil's been playing hockey most of her 16 years and has been a regular in various representative teams in that time.
However, unlike a number of other promising players from this area, Lil doesn't turn out for a team in Newcastle.
"I've been asked a few times, but I haven't worried about going down there,'' she said.
That could change next year. Lil hopes to gain employment as a disability support worker after leaving school and that'll probably necessitate a move to Newcastle.
Lil hasn't played touch footy since the injury. That's not going to change anytime soon.
"No, I'll concentrate on hockey now,'' she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.