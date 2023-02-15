Mid Coast residents are invited to attend a special community mental health forum to be held this week at Discovery Parks Harrington and everyone is invited.
The forum on Thursday, February 16 starts at 6.15pm following a barbecue from 5pm provided by local businesses along with the local Lions club.
The event will be facilitated by LIVIN, a not-for-profit mental health charity founded by Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb and endorsed by actor Chris Hemsworth.
Discovery Parks have put the event together as a means of helping bridge the gap in mental health services for regional communities and to give back to the community where they operate.
According to park manager, Sherri Hughes, no bookings are necessary and all are welcome.
"There's no booking needed, you just come to reception and we'll direct you where to go," Sherri said.
"We'd love all age groups, people who've got inspiring stories and also people who are struggling, so together as a community we're going to come together and just try to pull if off and see how we go."
The forum begins at 6.15pm on Thursday, February 16 at Discovery Park, 50 Crowdy St Harrington.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
