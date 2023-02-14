Manning River Times
Home/News

Anglican Bishop speaks out on Storm Village failings and aged care crisis

By Anglican Bishop of Newcastle, Dr Peter Stuart
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:06pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture of Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Dr Peter Stuart supplied.

I lead an organisation which provides residential aged care services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.