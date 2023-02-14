Anglican Bishop speaks out on Storm Village failings and aged care crisis

I lead an organisation which provides residential aged care services.
At the end of January, one of these services was sanctioned by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC). It had audited our work and formed the view that, without strict oversight, it was not confident the service would provide safe and quality care for our residents.
There can be no doubt, this is an unacceptable situation to the community and to us.
Our leadership and staff have quickly cooperated with the ACQSC and improvements are already in place.
But it should not have happened, and it cannot happen again.
Aged Care in Australia remains under enormous pressure. The Commonwealth government has increased funding following the Aged Care Royal Commission. The government has also increased its expectations of providers. Later this year, they are requiring increased care hours including from registered nurses.
Aged Care providers are now being ranked on a star system based on compliance, quality, resident experience, and staffing.
There are systemic issues which make the provision of aged care harder. These cannot be excuses for low standard care but reveal that the long-term solutions for this vital area of care will require continued government action.
There is a workforce crisis in aged care which is more severe in regional and rural areas. There are simply not enough qualified staff for all the aged care roles.
The Committee for Economic Development of Australia reported in June last year, that the shortfall in direct aged care workers doubled in one year to around 35,000. Aged Care competes with other sectors, such as hospitals, for registered nurses.
Health Workforce Australia (HWA) has estimated that in three years' times there will be 100,000 fewer nurses in Australia than what is needed in all sectors. They expect the situation to worsen through to 2030.
Many providers are concerned that they will be unable to reach the mandatory minimum care standards, which take effect in October.
Aged Care also relies on the primary healthcare system for key service components, especially general practitioners. GPs are struggling to find the time to service residential aged care and the Medicare rebates have not kept pace with GP costs. Put simply, there are insufficient GPs to meet demand.
The government is promoting a multidisciplinary approach to primary health care with greater involvement of allied health professionals and nurse practitioners. It is a good long-term strategy. What is not clear is how communities will be supported as while the system adapts. This form of change is always harder to achieve outside the metropolitan areas.
The Aged Care sector is also slow to adapt. Better use of technology has been identified as central to improved service provision and resident experience. For this to be effective the technology must be available, affordable, and easy to implement. There is no sector that finds IT transformation easy, even if the outcome is rewarding.
There will be a need for additional capital support if this change is to be expedited in a sector where many providers have been experiencing operational deficits for an extended period.
It might seem like I am making excuses. I am not. There were actions within our grasp that we didn't take, and our processes didn't flag concern to us in a timely way.
Anglican Care leadership is working quickly to address these shortcomings and welcomes the oversight of the ACQSC.
We have to do better. We will do better.
We have a cohort of committed leaders and staff who were devastated by the report we received. They took it personally because they care deeply for the people we support.
The outcome falls short of our mission. We are driven to respond to human need with loving service and we must do better. I know that our people will redouble their efforts to make effective change.
Aged Care is experiencing a highly complex problem with many interconnected parts, subject to clearly visible constraints. Government is best placed to solve this sort of problem. It is best placed to make the adjustments which enable long term solutions.
There are good signs that Australian governments are addressing the issue, but it is vital that they do not claim success too soon. There is much more to be done.
But we cannot forget that it is also a partnership. Providers, like ourselves, must get the basics right every time.
