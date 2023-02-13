Manning River Times

Old Bar successful in senior fours bowls championship

By Noel James
Updated February 14 2023 - 11:40am, first published 10:00am
Forster's champion Zone 11 fours combination of Brian Wilson, Shannon White, Martin Gosper and Kevin Robinson

ZONE 11's fours bowls championship for 2022/23 has been completed in the three divisions with the finals being hosted by Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.

