Shots were exchanged between these two teams and after 15 ends the margin was still five shots to Tuncurry, at 15-10. Forster then won four of the next five ends, and the score was all tied up at 17-17 with just the last end to play. With Tuncurry holding the shot, John Bagnall drew the shot with his first bowl to hold game for Forster. Tuncurry's Neville Brymer was unable to change the head and Forster ran out 18-17 winners.