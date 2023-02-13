Forster Surf Club youth member, Katie Tisdell, has continued her extraordinary young life with a triple surf rescue south of Old Bar at the unpatrolled Saltwater National Park beach.
Late last month Katie visited Saltwater Beach with her father, Peter.
While swimming, she noticed three boys in the water who were becoming distressed after being caught in a rip.
There was no sign of parents or other adults on the beach nor in the water, except for surf board riders who were quite a distance away.
With the boys' situation becoming worse, and with their cries for help, Katie effected three rescues by pulling them to shore one by one.
I was just doing what I have been trained to do.- Katie Tisdell
"I was just doing what I have been trained to do," Katie said.
"Jim Wills as education officer and Simon Lee as patrol captain have been fantastic in preparing me," she said.
Katie came to National attention through involvement in her family's poultry interests.
She began competing in poultry and egg events at the age of three years.
Since then, Katie has compiled titles in local, regional, interstate, Royal Easter Show and National Poultry Championships.
Her successes led to her being a two-time guest of Dr Harry on the Better Homes and Gardens' television program, firstly as a nine=-year-old 9, and again at 11 years.
Although still immersed in her poultry interests, recent years have seen Katie also becoming committed to surf life saving, firstly as a nipper and now as a youth member.
The manner in which she cares for her feathered children has now been complemented by her care for younger surf club members and for the whole community.
Katie is active on Forster Main Beach in patrol eight, led by Simon Lee.
Since the age of 13, she has also been a water safety officer for nippers each Sunday.
