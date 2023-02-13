Manning River Times
Katie Tisdell has put her life saving skills to good use

By Anne Evans
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 10:00am
Water safety officer, Katie Tisdell with young nippers, Hannah Davison, Anna Brooks and Emma Davison.

Forster Surf Club youth member, Katie Tisdell, has continued her extraordinary young life with a triple surf rescue south of Old Bar at the unpatrolled Saltwater National Park beach.

