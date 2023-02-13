Manning River Times

Top two teams to meet in final T1 cricket round

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 13 2023 - 11:30am
Jackson Witts produced his best spell of the season when he claimed 4/23 in the T1 cricket clash against Gloucester at Gloucester.

CHATHAM Park is expected to be right for the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership deciding match on Saturday between Taree United and Great Lakes.

