CHATHAM Park is expected to be right for the Manning T1 cricket minor premiership deciding match on Saturday between Taree United and Great Lakes.
This will be the last game before the start of the semi-finals.
United holds a three point lead over Great Lakes going into the encounter.
There's been no play at Chatham this season, initially due to problems with the playing surface caused by last year's on-going wet weather. Mechanical problems with United's roller then caused further complications.
However, United T1 captain Josh Ferris said the club expected a roller would be available this week.
"Chatham will be fine for this week and the semis,'' Ferris said.
"It might be a little underdone this week, through a lack of play on it. But if we can get a game on it this week there'll be no issues with the semi-finals.''
United made hard work of running down Gloucester's innings of 109 in the round 14 game at Gloucester, losing seven wickets in the run chase.
"It got closer than it should have,'' Ferris said.
"We went from 2/47 to 6/73. Their opening bowlers, Sam Whitbread and Jye Barkwill are as good as any in the competition and we probably didn't give them the respect they deserve.''
However, Ferris pointed out that United still had Danial Stone and Murray McCartney to bat, while Dean Mills was at the crease. Mills steered the side to victory with an unbeaten 27.
Gloucester captain Harry Clarke won the toss and batted on a hot day in Gloucester. He then opened with Johny Cornelius and the pair put on 32 before Jackson Witts dismissed Cornelius for 19.
From there the wickets tumbled and at the drinks break Gloucester was 8/60. The tail showed a bit of fight, with Whitbread (12), Brodie O'Brien (17) and Ben Reynolds combining to push the score to 109.
Witts produced his best spell of the summer. Bowling in 35 degree heat, Witts completed eight successive overs to claim 4/23.
"Jacko was awesome,'' Ferris said.
"He was probably the difference between the two teams.''
Tom Burley finished with 1/9 from eight overs.
After United's middle order stumbled Ferris and Mills put on 32 for United to get the innings on track and take the score to 105 before Ferris was dismissed for 19.
Reynolds was Gloucester's most successful bowler, taking 2/6 while Sam Pickworth claimed 2/15 and Whitbread 2/25. United took 24.5 overs to chase down the total.
The loss all but ends Gloucester's hope of a top three finish. They should beat Taree West at Johnny Martin Oval next Saturday in the last round, but would have to rely on Old Bar, now in last place, beating Wingham.
TAREE West leap frogged Old Bar on the T1 competition ladder with a comfortable win in the clash at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
Old Bar made just 66 from 30 overs after skipper Tom Kelly won the toss and batted.
Taree West opening bowler Liam Ford ripped through the top order to leave Old Bar 3/8 and from there they didn't recover. Ford finished with 3/16 while Ben Aurisch claimed 4/14. Kelly top scored with 16 while Scott Paterson was the only other batter to make double figures with 13.
Taree West have had their batting troubles this year, however, openers Paul Cox and Will Gregory scored the necessary runs in just 8.5 overs.
Gregory smashed a belligerent 38, including five boundaries while Cox was not out on 22.
Taree West now moves to 15 points, three clear of Old Bar going into the final round.
GREAT Lakes set up a last round showdown against Taree United by defeated Wingham in the game at Tuncurry.
Opening batter Liam Simpson led the way for the home side, making 89. He was the last batter dismissed when he was run out, as Great Lakes compiled 6/176. Simpson hit three boundaries and one six in his 111 ball stay at the crease. He was involved in a 58 run opening partnership with Dean Bensch (18) while he then put on 67 with Drew Townsend (33). Sam Hull made 16.
Brendan Labutis-Mays was the most successful of the Wingham bowlers, taking 2/31.
Ben Cole then led the Wingham run chase. He smashed 69 from just 71 deliveries with eight boundaries, but didn't get a lot of support. Opener Ben Scowen (14) and Ryan McDermott (16) were the only other batters to make double figures, as Wingham made 142 in 37 overs.
Opening bowler Will Elliott claimed 4/15 for Great Lakes, while youngster Jake Herivel finished with 2/32 and Troy Sands 2/26.
In Saturday's final round Taree United plays Great Lakes (Chatham Park), Taree West hosts Gloucester (Johnny Martin Oval) and Wingham takes on Old Bar (Cedar Party Reserve).
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
