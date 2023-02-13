Opening batter Liam Simpson led the way for the home side, making 89. He was the last batter dismissed when he was run out, as Great Lakes compiled 6/176. Simpson hit three boundaries and one six in his 111 ball stay at the crease. He was involved in a 58 run opening partnership with Dean Bensch (18) while he then put on 67 with Drew Townsend (33). Sam Hull made 16.