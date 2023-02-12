Woman airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following accident at Manning Point

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an accident in Manning Point on the weekend.
A female in her 20s suffered a serious head injury following a full from a vehicle.
Local NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and commenced treatment of the female before she was transported by ambulance to the Old Bar Airfield where the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team rendezvoused.
The female was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
