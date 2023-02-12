Manning River Times
Home/News

Woman airlifted to John Hunter Hospital following accident at Manning Point

Updated February 13 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Old Bar Airfield. Picture supplied

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an accident in Manning Point on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.