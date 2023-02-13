Palms elected to bat first after winning the toss and played out their allotted 40 overs to make 7/183. A second wicket partnership of 63 between Joel Thompson (31) and Jock Webb (29) set the foundation for the innings. Thompson played a controlled innings, hitting five boundaries, while Webb smashed four fours in his 35 ball stay at the crease. Sam Allan then flayed the United bowling, smashing 52 in just 30 balls with six fours and a six.