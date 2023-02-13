PACIFIC Palms is through to the grand final of the Manning T2 cricket competition after defeating Taree United in the major semi.
United will now meet Bulahdelah in the final on Saturday at a venue yet to be announced. This follows Bulahdelah's defeat of Old Bar Tavern in the minor semi.
Palms elected to bat first after winning the toss and played out their allotted 40 overs to make 7/183. A second wicket partnership of 63 between Joel Thompson (31) and Jock Webb (29) set the foundation for the innings. Thompson played a controlled innings, hitting five boundaries, while Webb smashed four fours in his 35 ball stay at the crease. Sam Allan then flayed the United bowling, smashing 52 in just 30 balls with six fours and a six.
United used seven bowlers in a bid to stop the flow of runs.
The run chase started badly for United with Tony Mills and Ian Cameron falling cheaply to leave them 2/3. Matt Kennewell then defied the bowling, scoring 36 in a 66 run partnership with Graham Robinson. It was 4/71 when Robinson fell for 23 and that sparked a collapse, with United crumbling to be 9/95. The last pair of Jackson Griffin (17) and Jon Taylor (8) managed to defy the bowling as United batted for 40 overs to finish at 9/123.
Allan also starred with the ball for Palms, taking 3/23 while David O'Sullivan finished with 2/13.
Bulahdelah ended Old Bar's season in the minor semi-final. Sent into bat, Bulahdelah made a hefty 7/221, highlighted by a 86 from 75 balls by Joshua Tynan. Tynan hit seven boundaries and three sixes. Skipper Geoff Matheson remained 59 not out. Stephen Whitbread took 4/49 off eight for Old Bar.
Old started in reasonable fashion, but when captain Ben Witchard fell for 29 the rot set in. Old Bar slumped from 2/41 to be 9/92. Doug Farland and Kelvin Davis then put on 40 in a last wicket stand, with Farland making 33 not out and Davis 18. The innings closing at 132.
Wayne Thomson took 4/20 for Palms and Glenn Morante 3/15.
In the T3 final on Saturday Great Lakes will play Wingham Manning Freight at Forster.
Wingham Australian Hotel defeated Great Lakes in the major semi, with Wingham Manning Freight accounting for Taree West in the minor. Wingham Australian Hotel opening bat Nick Beacham continued his great late season form when top scoring with 69 against Great Lakes.
