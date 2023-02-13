NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Lansdowne on Friday, February 13 to announce funding of $6.6 million to MidCoast Council for immediate road repairs, which had already been announced on February 6 by MidCoast Council.
The funding is part of an injection of $1 billion into regional transport infrastructure should the coalition be re-elected, the Premier said.
Mr Perrottet was accompanied by Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, along with Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway.
The funding boost would cover a number of programs, of which $400 million would be directed to regional councils for the purpose of maintaining local roads.
Mr Toole said the commitment would improve the resilience of the road and rail network right across NSW, benefitting the regions for generations to come.
"This is a state-building initiative that will drive safety and drive productivity, ensuring people and products get where they need to - and that when disaster strikes, communities and supply chains remain connected," Mr Toole said.
Despite the announcement, Mr Perrottet was challenged by a group of local residents voicing their dissatisfaction at the state of roads in the region, a situation they claim predates flooding over the past several years. A number of them also stated they were fearful of driving at night due to the danger potholes presented.
