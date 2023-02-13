Manning River Times
Dominic Perrottet announces funding for MidCoast Roads

Updated February 14 2023 - 3:08pm, first published February 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Premier Dominic Perrottet and Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole with concerned citizens at Lansdowne. Picture supplied

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited Lansdowne on Friday, February 13 to announce funding of $6.6 million to MidCoast Council for immediate road repairs, which had already been announced on February 6 by MidCoast Council.

