Anyone who has had been a patient having treatment through the Manning Base Hospital oncology unit knows just what a special group of people the staff working there are, and what a difference they make in patients' lives.
This month, staff working at oncology have "coloured up" the unit decoratively to mark February as Kaleidoscope of Stars colour month.
The "Kaleidoscope" month is to celebrate and honour all of their patients living with cancer and going through treatment.
Everyone is familiar with the colour pink in October being associated with breast cancer awareness. There's also green in September for Lymphoma, grey in May for brain cancer, and many more.
"While our staff and patients love acknowledging these months with us, it didn't sit right that we couldn't cover every month or tumour stream and acknowledge all patients - we did not want anyone to feel overlooked or to miss out," Jacinta Bryan, clinical nurse consultant, Cancer Care Services at Manning Base Hospital said.
"This is how the idea for our 'Kaleidoscope of Stars' colour month was created - to ensure we are acknowledging all of our patients equally and to show each and every one of them just how much we respect and admire them.
"In this job, we are afforded the opportunity to build such special relationships with our patients because we see them often and get to know them so well.
"We are so pleased to be able to share this with those that we care for," Ms Bryan said.
The oncology unit at Manning Hospital is an outpatients service, that provides cancer treatment (including chemotherapy and immunotherapy), clinical consultation and support to patients in the Manning and Great Lakes region.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
