Hazardous surf warning in place for this weekend

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that hazardous surf conditions are likely from Sunday, extending from the Hunter region up to the Queensland border.
As Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle continues to move in a south-easterly direction, remaining well offshore and dissipating over the coming days, the effects are expected to be felt along the coastline with 3-3.5 metre waves and strong winds, ramping up Saturday and peaking late Sunday.
Coupled with anticipated hot weather across NSW, conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming. People should consider staying out of the water. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean.
SLSNSW director of lifesaving Joel Wiseman is urging the public to exercise caution if they are visiting the coast.
"These conditions have the potential to cause high winds which can be dangerous for rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming," he said.
"Our resources are actively patrolling and Support Operations Teams from the Hunter to the Far North Coast are in operation, but if you take are planning on taking a risk, we strongly urge you to check BeachSafe and understand your limitations."
Club call-out teams, duty officers and surf rescue assets are on standby, as always, to respond to critical coastal incidents.
HAZARDOUS SURF CONDITIONS SAFETY TIPS
