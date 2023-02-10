Manning River Times
Big surf and strong winds expected this weekend

February 10 2023 - 4:00pm
Hazardous surf warning in place for this weekend

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting that hazardous surf conditions are likely from Sunday, extending from the Hunter region up to the Queensland border.

