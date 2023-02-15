MANNING Valley Race Club is on the lookout for a new executive officer, with Jack Penfold set to take over as general manager of Tamworth Jockey Club.
"I'm heading home,'' Mr Penfold said with a smile.
Born and raised in Tamworth, Mr Penfold left the area in 2018 to take on the chief steward's position with the Mid North Coast Racing Association.
He was previously the deputy steward for the Hunter and North West Racing Association.
He has been with the Manning Valley club for eight months.
"The family is very excited to be going home and the grandparents are very happy as well,'' Mr Penfold said.
While he enjoyed his experience in Taree, Mr Penfold said the opportunity to move back to Tamworth was too great to pass up.
"You never know when these type of jobs will pop up again, so I had to take it when it came,'' he said.
"I'm grateful to Greg (Coleman) and the Manning Valley board for giving me a go. I enjoyed it and it was a very good learning curve.
"The club has plans to make racing bigger and better and they have a good track, so they never have to worry about the facilities here.''
Mr Penfold admits the crowd for last November's Taree Cup meeting was disappointing, although a day when the temperatures topped 30 degrees didn't help. This was just the second time the cup has been run in November.
"The club's trying new promotions with Ladies' Day and Tradies' Day, trying to get people back to the races and back to the big meetings like the Melbourne Cup day meeting and the Taree Cup,'' he said.
Before he took on the Manning Valley position, all of Mr Penfold's experience in racing was as a steward. So the move to clubland was a significant step.
"It showed me the whole of the other side of racing, the administration side of things - the day to day running of a race club, managing staff and trying to engage and promote racing on a different level,'' he said.
The bigger Tamworth club presents a new challenge, he said.
"It's a bit of a step up.''
He admits his time on the Mid North Coast has presented a few dramas.
"I've been through a lot...floods at the race course, COVID restrictions,'' he said.
"It's had its moments.''
Mr Penfold will finish at Taree after Sunday's Ladies' Day meeting and start at Tamworth on Monday.
"It's the week of their Country Championship race, so I'll step into one of their biggest meetings of the year. The team has everything sorted, so I'll just turn up and get the pats on the back,'' he said.
However, he concedes adjusting to the New England weather could take some time after living at Port Macquarie.
"The temperature's going to get up to 36 degrees during the week...and there'll be no coastal breeze,'' he said.
Manning Valley Race Club is currently advertising for a new executive officer.
