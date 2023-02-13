Manning River Times

Russell Saunders blesses new dragon boat

February 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Dragon Boat Club paddlers test their new boat, Dragon Fury after the official blessing.

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club paddlers gathered on the shore of the Manning River for the blessing of the new 20's dragon boat. The club took delivery of the new boat in 2022 in anticipation of a growth in numbers, but waited to have it officially blessed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.