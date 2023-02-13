MANNING River Dragon Boat Club paddlers gathered on the shore of the Manning River for the blessing of the new 20's dragon boat. The club took delivery of the new boat in 2022 in anticipation of a growth in numbers, but waited to have it officially blessed.
Russell Saunders OAM, Biripi elder and respected artist in the community, performed the blessing on behalf of the Manning community.
Club members were delighted to hear about the connection between the river, the boats and the local community through the times with Russell sharing many stories with the paddlers.
The new boat is named Dragon Fury.
Club members are looking forward to taking the new boat out more often as the Learn2Paddle program has attracted a large number of new paddlers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.