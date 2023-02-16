Services club to stay on board as Group 3 Rugby League sponsor

LONG term backer, Wingham Services Club, has extended sponsorship of Group Three Rugby League for a further season.
This follows talks between club chairman, Harry Rider and general manager, Dean McCarthy with Group Three chairman, Geoff Kelly and chief executive, Mal Drury.
Mr Rider is a former Group Three treasurer and a life member.
The club has been Group Three's sponsor for more than 15 years. Under the sponsorship agreement the group's season launch and presentation along with the hall of fame function are all held at the club, while all teams have the club logo on their jumpers.
Mr Drury wouldn't reveal how much the sponsorship was worth to the group, but said negotiations with the club were amicable and he said the group was pleased to continue the association which he said was beneficial to both parties.
Group Three's season kicks off on April 29-30, with the season launch on Friday, April 14.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.