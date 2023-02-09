THE Group Three/Group Two Rugby League selection trial scheduled to be played at Wauchope on Saturday (February 11) has been cancelled.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said Group Two was forced to withdraw due to a lack of interest from players.
"Apparently Group Two only had five players for training on Wednesday night,'' Mr Drury said.
"They rang me on Thursday and said they were out. They're quite embarrassed about it. Our players are keen as mustard.''
He said Group Three captain-coach Nathan Campbell and Nathan Ross have travelled from Newcastle to Wauchope for training. Ross, a former Newcastle Knights player, has signed for Wingham this year.
Mr Drury said Group Three players will now attend a training session at Port Macquarie next Wednesday with North Coast coach Robert 'Rip' Taylor from Coffs Harbour. He expects some players from Group Two would also attend.
From here a North Coast side to play Northern Rivers in the regional championships at Ballina on Saturday, March 4 will be finalised.
The Group Three/Group Two selection trial was originally to be played last September, however, this was postponed when the Group Three competition was extended after wet weather caused the postponement of a week in the semi-final series.
North Coast Bulldogs will play Macarthur West Tigers at Wauchope on Saturday in the second round Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s). The 16s will start at 10am and the 18s at 11.20 and will be followed by selection trials for the North Coast women's rugby league team.
North Coast women will play a round robin at Coffs Harbour on April 15/16 against three other regions.
Overall winner will then advance to the semi-finals of the regional championship the following weekend at a venue to be determined, with the final scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
