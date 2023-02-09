Manning River Times

Group 3/Group 2 representative trial cancelled

By Mick McDonald
February 10 2023 - 9:30am
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury.

THE Group Three/Group Two Rugby League selection trial scheduled to be played at Wauchope on Saturday (February 11) has been cancelled.

