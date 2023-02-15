Air Force Cadets bolster numbers following successful recruitment drive

The tradition of Australia's air force cadets program is alive and well as evidenced by the resurgence of numbers joining the 317 (City of Taree) Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets.
Following a substantial drop within its ranks that saw its numbers plummet to just four cadets throughout the worst days of COVID, that number has increased to about 30 cadets, much to the satisfaction of flight lieutenant and executive officer, Laurie Easter.
"We've had a very good recruitment program operating since last October, and we've got two additional staff which we've been able to recruit this year as well, which has been good," Lauie said.
Originating in the 1970s when it was known as Number 17 Flight and operated out of Chatham High School, the squadron underwent a name change and relocated to its present base of operations at the Macquarie Barracks in Muldoon Street Taree in the late 1990s.
In the prevailing years it has been recognised as one of the premier youth organisations in the area.
We build teamwork, leadership capabilities, and certainly self-resilience capabilities in these cadets.- 317 Squadron flight lieutenant and executive officer, Laurie Easter
Taree's 317 Squadron has a comprehensive training program offering a variety of activities such as bivouacs, air experience days, ceremonial parades, firearms safety training and social events each year. Cadets can also participate in various camps and courses during school holidays such as powered flying, gliding, promotion courses, general service training and abseiling.
A central aim of the organisation is to train and equip young people with life skills and resilience that they can carry into adulthood. While it is a preparatory step for a career in the armed forces, the skills taught can be transposed to any career path or occupation.
"We build teamwork, leadership capabilities, and certainly self-resilience capabilities in these cadets," Laurie said.
Further information can be provided by emailing co.317sqn@airforcecadets.gov.au or admino.317sqn@airforcecadets.gov.au.
