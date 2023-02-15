Manning River Times
317 (City of Taree) Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets replenish numbers post COVID

By Rick Kernick
February 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Air Force Cadets bolster numbers following successful recruitment drive

The tradition of Australia's air force cadets program is alive and well as evidenced by the resurgence of numbers joining the 317 (City of Taree) Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets.

Rick Kernick

Journalist

