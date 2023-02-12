Manning River Times
Home/News

Farmers offered free training in disaster management

February 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The training is funded by the NSW Department of Primary Industries via the Young Farmer Business Program. Photo supplied.

Drought, fires, floods, and COVID-19. Aussie farmers have gone through a lot in the past few years and they're probably hoping never to see such times again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.