Night works on Wingham Road at Kolodong

Night works for asphalting will take place on Wingham Road, Kolodong over coming weeks.
Significant progress has been made on this major road reconstruction, MidCoast Council says.
Additional asphalt base layers and wearing course will be laid over coming weeks.
Weather permitting, asphalt laying will take place from 5.30pm to 5am, Monday - Thursdays between February 13 and March 2.
A second round of asphalt works will take place in late March.
Working at night will allow the upgrade to take place as quickly and safely as possible on this busy stretch of road.
Works will be staged to minimise the impacts on both residents and road users, council explained.
Traffic control measures will be in place during all stages of the works. They will be designed to minimise traffic disruption; however, delays should be expected.
This important safety upgrade on Wingham Road, Kolodong will be completed by May, weather permitting.
This project is funded by the NSW government in association with MidCoast Council as part of a $100 million road upgrade package.
