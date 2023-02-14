Manning River Times
Former Manning River Times building to become a wellness centre

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:00pm
The old Manning River Times building on the corner of Albert and Manning Streets, Taree. File photo

Journalists and newsprint will be replaced with coffee and "wellness" when the one-time Manning River Times building undergoes a major makeover.

