Journalists and newsprint will be replaced with coffee and "wellness" when the one-time Manning River Times building undergoes a major makeover.
A development application (DA) was put forward for discussion at this month's MidCoast Council February ordinary meeting to convert the heritage listed building into a wellness centre complete with treatment rooms, private courtyard, retail and events spaces, apothecary, and café/bar.
Related: New life for old Times
The project was unanimously passed by councillors, who agreed it was imperative to save the heritage listed building, which had been vacant for the past four years.
"I think this is a great project," Kathryn Bell said.
Cr Bell loosely compared the 124-year-old building to endangered wildlife.
"Once it is gone, it is gone forever," she said.
Cr Bell said she had seen a significant deterioration in the building since it was last occupied by newspaper staff.
"It is my view that its use will be the saving of an important building," she said.
As well as saving the building, the establishment of a wellbeing and holistic wellness centre and a new business would provide economic and health benefits for the community, she said.
It is my view that its use will be the saving of an important building.- Kathryn Bell
There is a need for a wellness centre in the Mid Coast, Cr Bell said.
"I know of people who travel to Newcastle to received treatments."
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said it was a win for the site and for the public, preserving a building of considerable history.
"I was concerned walking past that building that it would never be occupied and that another heritage building would go to wrack and ruin because there is a significant challenge to that building, the rabbit warren that it is," Jeremy Miller said.
"I am please to see a DA come forward and acknowledge its heritage."
Also supporting the project, Paul Sandilands said the community was home to enough empty shops.
"If people want to start a business and employ people we should applaud them ," Cr Sandilands said.
In his report to councillors, major assessment co-ordinator, Bruce Moore said the proposed works would result in a pair of buildings that enhance their street location, and that maintain the heritage significance of the listed buildings.
The structure will be know as Anandamaya Social Space.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.