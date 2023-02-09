Peter King has put on his walking shoes and a sun hat and has started off on a long walk.
It's not a walk for the faint hearted - from Taree to Bondi Icebergs - and especially if you are 70 years old, as is Peter. He has been preparing for eight months for the hundreds of kilometres of walking.
He is doing a walkathon in aid of the First Steps Count Child and Family Centre in Taree, which officially opened on the same day Peter departed, Thursday, February 9.
Peter plans to complete the walk in seven days if things go well.
"But probably eight, and nine if there's a recovery day, which is likely," he said.
However, if you're travelling up or down the Pacific Highway over the next week, don't expect to see Peter on the road on his way south. He is taking a route of mostly side roads and bush tracks, meaning he will only be on the motorway for around seven kilometres. He plans to mostly camp overnight
It does mean the route will be a bit longer, but he will be able to give his legs a rest with a couple of ferry rides along the way.
Although the only one walking, Peter won't be going it alone. Alistair Lee and John Clayton make up his support crew, driving a Volkswagen Kampervan, kindly sponsored and organised by, Nick Brooks and Andrew Miedecke of Taree Volkswagen.
Nick Brooks said the company was trying to get back into helping out the community.
"This came up so we just jumped on," Nick said.
The vehicle supplied for the use of the support crew is a Volkswagon Jayco conversion, a new vehicle about to be released in Australia.
Peter's goal was to raise $5000 for First Steps Count. However, even before setting off he has far surpassed that with $20,000.
Her was inspired by his mother-in-law, Rosemary Sinclair AO, who has been working tirelessly for 14 years to create the centre, and a wish to help local children.
"I think the cause is a great thing, helping disadvantaged youth, both Indigenous and non Indigenous youth in the Manning Valley, where there are some challenges," Peter said..
If you want to donate go to www.mycause.com.au/p/294582/peter-king-walking-for-first-steps-count. Follow Peter's journey on Twitter (@PEK_1952).
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
