Manning River Times
Home/News

Peter King walking from Taree to Bondi to raise money for First Steps Count Child and Community Centre

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter King pictured yesterday before heading off on the walkathon. He is flanked by First Steps Count president Jeremy Miller (left) and Nick Brooks. Picture Julia Driscoll

Peter King has put on his walking shoes and a sun hat and has started off on a long walk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.