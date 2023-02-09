VERSATILE Taree athlete, Ivy Hoadley is determined to exorcise demons when she contests the State Little As Championship at the Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, Sunday March 18 and 19.
Ivy qualified for five events following the regional championships held in sweltering conditions in Tamworth. However, Ivy concedes she doesn't have great memories about the 2022 State event, where she competed in the 12 years javelin. Ivy was in her first year of Little As and was exited to make it through to State. The experience wasn't what she hoped it would be.
Competing at Olympic Park for the first time can be daunting.
"And it poured rain the whole time. We were huddled under a gazebo waiting to throw,'' she said.
Her effort was underwhelming - well below her personal best. So Ivy got a chance to right that wrong this year. In a busy couple of days Ivy will compete in the 13 years javelin, 80m hurdles, 200m hurdles, triple jump and discus. She won gold at regional in javelin and both hurdles events, in silver in the other two. Ivy is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
She says the javelin will be her best prospect to gain a medal, but is optimistic about her chances in both hurdles events, particularly the 200 metres. On the strength of last year's effort, Ivy said she was reasonably confident of finishing on the podium for the javelin at the regionals, but the other medals proved to be something of a surprise.
Ivy returned to Olympic Park last year for the State Combined Independent Schools championships, where she won silver in the javelin and shot put. So she's sure she'll be more relaxed next month when she competes there.
Ivy was talked into taking on athletics last season by her aunt, Jenny Wyllie, who is the Taree Little As coach. She enjoyed it from day one.
Ivy now trains three to four afternoons a week. This season she progressed from the zone meet to regionals and then State. The zone wasn't held in 2021-22 due to COVID restrictions.
Ivy starts preparations for the school athletic program once her commitments end with Little As at the State meet, hoping to again qualify for State.
Athletics and netball are her main sports.
"That's a tough question,'' she replied when asked her favourite.
"I'm lucky they're in different seasons, so there's no clash.''
Ivy was a member of the Manning Valley under 12 netball side that competed at the State junior championships last year. A goal attack or goal defence, she took part in trials last weekend for the 2023 under 13 squad. Ivy plays for Taree City in the Manning Valley competition.
