Manning River Times

Taree athlete Ivy Hoadley to contest five events at State Little As championships

By Mick McDonald
February 10 2023 - 8:00am
Taree athlete, Ivy Hoadley will contest five events at the State Little Athletics championships in Sydney next month.

VERSATILE Taree athlete, Ivy Hoadley is determined to exorcise demons when she contests the State Little As Championship at the Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, Sunday March 18 and 19.

