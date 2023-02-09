Manning River Times
Home/News
Exclusive

Cessna aircraft VH-MDX went missing 41 years ago with five people on board

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated February 9 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quenten Jackson (right) and his mate Grant Cowie at Wingham's Australia Hotel. Grant helped organise the attempt to find the missing plane last November. Picture by Toni Bell

A West Australian man believes he has found the location of the Cessna aircraft VH-MDX which went missing 41 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.