Lansdowne Fishing Club held its fishing club outing last weekend.
Jolene Minett weighed in three fish with a total weight of 1.840 kilograms, Phil Minett weighed in four fish with a total weight of 2.730 and Les Gardner weighted in three fish with a total weight of 0.844.
The fishing club's fundraising raffles will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club tomorrow Saturday evening. Tickets will be available from 6pm and raffles drawn at 7pm. Prizes include 15 meat trays,10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers and two fruit and vegetables trays.
The next Open Music Day will be held at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday, February 26. For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
A reminder that Tanya Thompson, the National Party candidate for our area, will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall tomorrow Saturday morning commencing at 10am for a Meet and Greet with our local community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.