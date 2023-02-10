THERE'S plenty hinging on the results of all three games in Manning T1 cricket's penultimate round this weekend.
New competition leaders Taree United head to Gloucester to play the resurgent home side. Great Lakes, now second after losing to Gloucester last weekend, will host Wingham at Tuncurry.
And in the game that could decide the wooden spoon, Old Bar will play Taree West at Old Bar.
United heads the field on 63 points from Great Lakes 60 with Wingham and Gloucester on 42.
Old Bar has 12 with Taree West on 9.
Should United account for Gloucester and Wingham beat Great Lakes, United will claim the minor premiership. United and Great Lakes will meet in the last round, the game scheduled at this stage for Chatham Park.
However, if Gloucester continues on their winning way and defeats United and Great Lakes down Wingham, the Bushmen would be in a strong position to finish third.
A win for Great Lakes and a loss for United with see the Dolphins regain the competition lead. Should United and Great Lakes both be successful, the status quo would remain for next Saturday's top two showdown.
If Wingham is successful and United beats Gloucester, Wingham would be expected to claim third, but if Wingham and Gloucester both win, Wingham would be favoured to finish third on the strength of a superior quotient. Wingham plays Old Bar and Gloucester Taree West in the last round.
Gloucester hasn't lost a game since the competition resumed on January 14 after the Christmas break. Before the recess the Bushmen were clinging to fourth, now they're in a position to finish third. Gloucester's last loss was to United in Taree on December 3.
However, whatever happens in the next fortnight Great Lakes and United will still clash in the major semi-final on February 25 while Wingham will meet Gloucester.
Taree United opener Josh Hardy posted his second unbeaten century of the season when smashing 182 last Saturday against Old Bar at Old Bar. Hardy featured in an opening stand of 163 with Matt Collier (71).
This is a Taree United club record and among the biggest opening partnerships in the association for a number of years. Hardy's innings which included 14 boundaries and six sixes, also rates among the highest scores made here, as was the team total of 2/337. Old Bar skipper Tom Kelly scored 103 in reply. Old Bar made 8/172.
Kelly hit 11 boundaries and three sixes.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.