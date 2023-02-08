School has resumed or teachers, staff and pupils alike for 2023 and all had a fantastic start. The new kindergarten class has settled in well and thanks to their teachers.
On Monday the Years 3-6 students travelled to Wingham Swimming Pool for their annual swimming carnival. The day was fine and sunny and maybe a little warm but all would have enjoyed getting in the pool for their various events.
On Friday, February 10 there is a welcome to families with a barbecue lunch starting at 12.30pm and this will be followed by the school captains' inductions assembly. All are welcome to attend and there is not cost involved.
The canteen which is a major fundraiser for the school and a good way to meet other parents, is always on the lookout for extra helper,s even if you can only give a couple a days a term - that would be most helpful. Please contact the school and/or the canteen manager Michelle Swannack.
For those new to the school there is a canteen uniform shop which is open on Friday mornings from 9am - just contact the school for further information.
Deepest sympathy is extended to the family members of Mrs Pamela Margaret King lately of Taree who passed away on January 29, aged 91 years.
Pam was pre-deceased by husband John and is survived by family Rodney and Margaret, Lindsay and Rhonda (of Tinonee) Jennifer and Nigel, 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Pam's funeral is being held Friday, February 10 commencing at 10am at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium.
Pam will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
The Tinonee Friendship Group held their first meeting for 2023 on Wednesday, February 4 after their holiday break. The group is a friendly group of seniors who meet on the first Wednesday of each month at 10am in the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall. A minimal charge is made to cover the costs of morning tea and Hall rent and outings are also included in the yearly program.
The Annual Seniors Week concert takes place around the time of the March meeting and members usually attend this day which is held at Club Taree. For further information about the group please contact co-ordinator Mrs Judy Cluss on 6553 1450.
Members of Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall committee will hold their first meeting for 2023 on Tuesday, February 14 commencing at 7pm.
The hall has recently has some electrical work undertaken inside the hall as well as having security floodlights installed. The inside of the Hall has also taken on a new look with the installation of new blinds replacing the others that had been there for many years and done good service.
Several items of maintenance are being looked at also and the possibility of holding a Mother's Day market.
Local residents who would like to become members would be most welcome to come along to the meeting.
John and I celebrated our 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday, February 9 quietly and we are looking forward to next year when it will be our "Golden One" - maybe we might have a party to celebrate the milestone - will just have to wait and see.
As a prelude to the upcoming event John and I enjoyed an early morning breakfast last Saturday morning at The Parkview on Bent Street, which was delicious. We strongly recommend it as a venue to enjoy a meal.
