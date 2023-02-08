Manning River Times
Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
February 9 2023 - 10:00am
Tinonee Public School. File picture

School news

School has resumed or teachers, staff and pupils alike for 2023 and all had a fantastic start. The new kindergarten class has settled in well and thanks to their teachers.

