MidCoast Council bulky waste collection 2023

Updated February 10 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
MidCoast Council's bulky waste collection covers close to 50,000 households in 195 localities, and takes around four months to complete. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council has urged residents to do the right thing during the 2023 bulky waste collection by following a prescribed set of guidelines for safe and efficient waste disposal.

