MidCoast Council has urged residents to do the right thing during the 2023 bulky waste collection by following a prescribed set of guidelines for safe and efficient waste disposal.
Council has instructed that waste be separated into two piles - one for scrap metal and whitegoods, and one for general and electronic waste. Also, make sure waste can all fit in a standard 7' x 4' box trailer and that each item weighs no more than 30kg.
Residents are requested to put their waste out no earlier than the weekend before the collection date for their suburb - any earlier and they could be fined for illegal dumping.
Bulky waste items should be positioned on the kerb where red and yellow bins would normally be placed.
"Our bulky waste collection covers close to 50,000 households in 195 localities, and takes around four months from start to finish, weather permitting," Council's Director Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell said.
"It's a great community service that helps you manage disposal of large bulky items around your home."
"We all need to follow some simple rules about what type of bulky waste we put on the kerbside as well as where and when we do it."
Some items can only be disposed of at the nearest Waste Management Centre.
These include mattresses as well as things that can be dangerous to children, people or the environment, such as paint, asbestos, chemicals or medicines, fuel or oil, batteries or gas bottles, smoke detectors or fire extinguishers.
Residents are urged to consider if bulky waste items out for collection could be re-purposed or sold in an effort to divert more waste from landfill.
Nobody wants to see rubbish in the street for days or weeks on end. That's why we all need to do the right thing with how and when we put our bulky waste items out for collection- MidCoast Council's director liveable communities, Paul De Szell
The first collection phase will kick off in the Manning, with collection and free mattress drop-off between February 27 and May 5.
All of Nabiac and Failford will now be included in this collection phase.
The second phase will take place in Gloucester from May 8 to 12, with free mattress drop-off between May 6 and 14.
The final phase will be in the Great Lakes area, with collection and free mattress drop-off between 15 May and 30 June.
Council has urged residents to check the specific collection date for your suburb and to put bulky waste out no earlier than the weekend before collection date.
"Nobody wants to see rubbish in the street for days or weeks on end. That's why we all need to do the right thing with how and when we put our bulky waste items out for collection," Mr De Szell said.
All households will receive a detailed guide for Bulky Waste 2023 in the mail for specific directions.
For further assistance, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/bulkywaste or call 1300 290 763
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.