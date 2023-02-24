GEOFF Kelly will remain Port City Breakers president, despite taking over as Group Three Rugby League chairman.
Mr Kelly was elected to the group position at the annual meeting last December, replacing Wayne Bridge, who stood down after 15 years in the role. Mr Kelly was previously group vice chairman. He is confident he can juggle both roles.
"I'll be staying on as president of the Breakers and I'm happy to do so,'' Mr Kelly said.
"Obviously, I won't vote if there's a matter concerning the Breakers. But I did that when I was the vice chairman, so nothing really changes there.
"I like to think that I get on pretty well with all the clubs and I'm ready to talk to them at any stage.
"Mal (Drury, the group CEO) does most of the paperwork and does a great job. Without him it would be a difficult job. I'm lucky, I work with good people.''
Wayne Bridge remained secretary of the Wingham club in his first term as group president, as it was then known.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
