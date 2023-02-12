Manning River Times

Draw to be reviewed if not all clubs nominate a league tag side

By Mick McDonald
February 13 2023 - 9:30am
Taree City's Kelsey Schneider looks for support during a league tag clash last season.

GROUP Three Rugby League will seek input from clubs to determine the best action should there be a shortfall of teams in this year's women's league tag competition.

