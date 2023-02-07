Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the four defibrillator in Old Bar is located in Lauder's car park near Coles supermarket. Picture by Ian Dimmock

Thanks to funding provided by a number of local organisations, Automated External Defibrillators (AED) are now available 24/7 in popular locations at Old Bar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.