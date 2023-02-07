Thanks to funding provided by a number of local organisations, Automated External Defibrillators (AED) are now available 24/7 in popular locations at Old Bar.
The most noticeable one is at the front of Lauder's car park adjacent to the walkway to Coles supermarket.
In February 2022, a local man had a heart attack whilst running and was successfully revived using a defibrillator. From this event a local committee was formed with the goal of making a defibrillator accessible to the public in Old Bar.
There are some 10 businesses or organisations in Old Bar and three in Manning Point that have AEDs but not mounted externally.
Donations were quickly raised from Pacific Facilities Management Systems, Taree Rotary Club, Boogie Woogie Beach House, Lauders Real Estate Old Bar, The Shed Company Taree, Old Bar Barbarians and Old Bar Pharmacy.
Units were donated to the project by Taree Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club, Old Bar Barbarians and Club Old Bar and now publicly available units have been installed at four locations around Old Bar at the eastern side of the surf club, Club Old Bar (near the entry), Lauders Real Estate and EG Trad fields.
Negotiations are underway with National Parks and Wildlife Service for a fifth unit to be installed near Follies Road.
There will be a community education day and fundraiser in the coming months to ideally obtain additional units and ensure everyone understands how to use the units. For those that have had first aid training, the use of an AED may have been covered but they are surprisingly easy to use and the device "talks" you through the process.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch annual general meeting is on next Thursday, February 16 at 6.45pm at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall.
Election of office bearers will take place and a regular monthly meeting will also be held. It is important for members to attend and show support for the executive.
Care'N'go's next Valley Shoppers bus trip is to Port Macquarie on Thursday, February 16. You can be dropped at Port Central or Settlement City or both.
You can also probably be dropped at another location to meet a friend or relative as long as it has been arranged.
Book now for this very enjoyable outing where you will catch up with friends or meet new ones. Clients must be registered with My Aged Care to be eligible. Contact Care'N'go on 6554 5447 to book your seat.
More social trips in the diary: South West Rocks on February 14; Mystery Lunch on February 17 and Newcastle op shops on February 22.
Welcome back everyone. It was good to see so many at Craft to commence 2023.
Next Wednesday, February 15, we will be busy planning our 20th anniversary celebration which will be held the following fortnight, March 1.
Please bring along your lunch, a UFO and your craft kit, plus any ideas you might have for our special anniversary.
Time has certainly passed very quickly since we first commenced at Rushby Casino all those years ago.
If you would like to know more about our group please phone 0415 785 608.
