Former rugby powerhouse set to rejoin Lower North Coast competition

By Phil Wilkins
February 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Ian Crothers is the new president of the Old Bar Clams rugby club.

FORMER rugby union powerhouse, the Old Bar Clams, look set to make a return to the Lower Mid North Coast premiership, the club the competition wants and needs.

