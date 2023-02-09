FORMER rugby union powerhouse, the Old Bar Clams, look set to make a return to the Lower Mid North Coast premiership, the club the competition wants and needs.
Inquiries and player confirmations are still being sought, but new president, Ian Crothers, a former player and team manager with the Gordon Highlanders club in Sydney, is "85 per cent confident" that the club will have the numbers to run a first grade team on the park when the competition kicks off in April.
"We plan to begin training on February 21 and I'll be very disappointed if we don't have a team by then," he said.
While nothing specific has been organised about workers in the region, the possibility of Fijians joining the Clams to provide muscle and strength in the forwards and speed out wide appears a distinct possibility, the reformed club perhaps becoming an attraction to workers from the local meatworks.
With the new Clams rejoining the Lower MNC competition, the premiership would have a respectable appearance again with four clubs involved with the Wallamba Bulls, the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins and the Manning River Ratz.
Mr Crothers, newly settled in Old Bar, has become the driving force behind the Clams' revival.
"I heard about a meeting to reform the Clams, went in there just to hear what was planned and walked out as club president," he laughed.
Old Bar and Wauchope both withdrew from the 2022 competition citing a lack of players.
