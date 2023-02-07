LUCY Miller from Taree Old Bar and Jack Drury from Crowdy Head have been named the Lower North Coast Surf Lifesaving Branch juniors of the year.
This was announced at a presentation held at Black Head Surf Club.
Branch clubs put forward a nomination. Those nominated were Bronte Eady (Crowdy Head), Jack Drury (Crowdy Head), Lucy Miller (Taree-Old Bar), Miley Cox (Black Head) and Maxim Ceccato (Cape Hawke).
Criteria for selection includes contribution to Surf Life Saving Australia, promotion of surf lifesaving to the community, peer leadership, surf lifesaving knowledge and skills.
Candidates were interviewed by a panel concerning their contribution, experiences and knowledge of surf lifesaving and the contribution they feel they can make to their club and the organisation as they move up through the ranks.
Lucy and Jack will travel to the week-long SLSNSW junior development camp in Sydney, joining fellow title holders from branches throughout NSW, where they will learn leadership and other important development skills to bring back to their clubs and branches.
Craig Fuller from the major partner of Surf Lifesaving LNC branch, Newcastle Permanent, made the presentations and congratulated all nominees.
He said they all had interviewed extremely well and their families and clubs should be proud of their accomplishments.
Branch president, Ross Blowers also congratulated the two winners and nominees and extended his thanks to Newcastle Permanent for its continued support.
