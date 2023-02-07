Manning River Times
2023 Junior Life Saver of the Year

By Anne Evans
Updated February 8 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
LUCY Miller from Taree Old Bar and Jack Drury from Crowdy Head have been named the Lower North Coast Surf Lifesaving Branch juniors of the year.

