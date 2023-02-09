Manning River Times
Club Taree to host Bonsai club's forthcoming show

By Rick Kernick
February 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club will be displaying a range of bonsai projects in various stages of completion at their show to be held at Club Taree. Photo supplied.

Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club are preparing to hold a show at Club Taree and they're expecting hordes of horticultural enthusiasts to view their miniature trees.

