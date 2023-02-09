Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club are preparing to hold a show at Club Taree and they're expecting hordes of horticultural enthusiasts to view their miniature trees.
Beginning Friday February 17, the three day event is expected to draw bonsai enthusiasts from over the Midcoast and across the State.
RELATED: New members welcome at Bonsai Club
"We're getting people coming from Coffs Harbour, and the last one we did we got people from Grafton, Illawarra area, Central Coast, Newcastle and everywhere in between," club president, David Raw said.
All of which is hardly surprising given the popularity of bonsai - which translated means 'tree in a pot' - an artform that for many begins as a hobby but can easily grow into an obsession.
Not only that, but the ornate miniatures can command astounding prices. While a young tree may start less than $30, the price of older more advanced versions can run into tens of thousands of dollars in Australia. Within Asia that figure can rise to ten times as much.
But it's the art, not the finance that's of interest to the Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club.
Their exhibition will display not only fully realised bonsai projects, but also works in progress, the intention being to demonstrate the stages of the process, and that the trees don't all start out in magnificent condition.
"Members will be showing their trees that are in various stages because we want to display that you don't have to be an expert to have a finished product, you go through a process to get to there," David said.
"It should appeal to anyone who that's interested but maybe thinking it's too hard, and we just want to reassure people that's not the case and we don't all have magnificent trees from day one."
The Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club's bonsai show runs from Friday, February 17 until Sunday, February 19 at Club Taree.
For more information check the Taree Bonsai and Suiseki Club's facebook page, email tareebonsai@gmail.com, or call David on 0401 722 373
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.