MidCoast Interact hosts Gnomeo and Juliet movie night in Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:00pm
Free popcorn comes with the $5 entry fee. Picture Pixabay

MidCoast Interact is hosting an outdoors movie night with a screening of the animated film Gnomeo and Juliet at St John's Anglican Church in Taree (the Blue Cross Church) on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm.

