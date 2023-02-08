MidCoast Interact is hosting an outdoors movie night with a screening of the animated film Gnomeo and Juliet at St John's Anglican Church in Taree (the Blue Cross Church) on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm.
Entry is $5 and includes a free bag of popcorn. All money raised will go to charity.
There will be barbecued food, and drinks, available to purchase at the venue.
Or bring a picnic - whichever way, a picnic rug is advised.
Interact Clubs are sponsored by Rotary. Their aim is to bring together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self (the Rotary motto).
Find out how serious leadership can be seriously fun on their website at /www.rotary.org/en/get-involved/interact-clubs.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
