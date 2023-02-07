New and improved footpaths in Taree

Construction of a new concrete footpath along Edinburgh Drive and High Street, Taree has begun, along with repairs to sections of path in other areas.
The new path, located on the eastern side of the road reserve, will connect the existing footpath segments from Ingenia Gardens to Smith Street, Taree.
This will improve access by linking existing sections of path to the main Taree shopping area.
The works are expected to be completed by April, weather permitting.
"The community has told us footpath safety and connectivity are important to them," said MidCoast Council executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling.
"We're working to make the Mid Coast area more inclusive and accessible for everyone.
"We are pleased that this new footpath will help improve access to important facilities and services."
During construction pedestrians and road users are asked to be alert to any changes and cooperate with direction from crews or signage.
The new footpath is possible thanks to funding from the NSW government's Get NSW Active Grant 2022/23 Program and MidCoast Council.
Council is also working to replace damaged sections of footpath throughout Taree which were identified as part of the High Risk Footpath Inspections.
Similar repair works have recently been completed in Harrington and Wingham.
