New and improved footpaths in Taree

February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
New footpath being constructed at High Street and Edenborough Drive. Picture supplied

Construction of a new concrete footpath along Edinburgh Drive and High Street, Taree has begun, along with repairs to sections of path in other areas.

