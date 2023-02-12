Roadworks to improve a section of Lansdowne Road from the roundabout at Manning River Drive, Cundletown to Dawson Cemetery Road are due to take place from March to June 2023.
"This busy commuter route requires a solution to improve safety and driveability," MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said.
"The works will involve improvements to drainage, replacement of the pavement, and new bitumen."
A formalised bus bay south of the Taree Airport entrance will be constructed to support school buses.
Traffic may be reduced to one lane, which will create delays and impact access to nearby Taree Airport.
Road users are reminded to observe reduced speed limits and temporary traffic arrangements until works are completed.
As with any roadwork, wet weather may delay the project's completion.
