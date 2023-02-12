Manning River Times
MidCoast Council roadworks for Lansdowne Road at Cundletown

February 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Roadworks on Lansdowne Road from the roundabout at Manning River Drive to Dawson Cemetery Road are due begin in March. Photo supplied.

Roadworks to improve a section of Lansdowne Road from the roundabout at Manning River Drive, Cundletown to Dawson Cemetery Road are due to take place from March to June 2023.

