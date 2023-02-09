Manning River Times
Sporting hall of fame and sportstar of the year to highlight night of awards

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 10 2023 - 3:30am
Kasey Brown will be inducted into the revamped Manning Sporting Hall of Fame in April. She is pictured at the Old Bar Squash Centre.

TAREE'S home grown squash great Kasey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame as part of an expanded awards night to be held on Friday, April 21.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

