Bourke and Watts were members of the Australian under 21 women's hockey team that toured Indonesia last month, where Bourke was the captain. Hosgood won the NSW under 17 1500 metres at the NSW Little Athletics Championship and was a member of the NSW All Schools cross country side that finished third in the Australian championships. Lewis won his second successive NSW sabre championship. Ruprecht won the European E2 Enduro world championship. Sewell won the Australian 18-24 half ironman triathlon championship and represented Australia at the world event held in the USA.