TAREE'S home grown squash great Kasey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame as part of an expanded awards night to be held on Friday, April 21.
This will be at the Winning Post Function Centre.
The 2022 Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year will also be announced, along with two other awards, a junior sportstar of the year and services to sport.
Sporting groups and members of the public will be encouraged to nominate candidates for these honours. Links for nominations will be on a Facebook page to be launched next week along with ticketing details for the evening. It is expected that those nominated will be attending or be represented at the awards function.
There are so far six finalists for the sportstar of the year. They are:
Bourke and Watts were members of the Australian under 21 women's hockey team that toured Indonesia last month, where Bourke was the captain. Hosgood won the NSW under 17 1500 metres at the NSW Little Athletics Championship and was a member of the NSW All Schools cross country side that finished third in the Australian championships. Lewis won his second successive NSW sabre championship. Ruprecht won the European E2 Enduro world championship. Sewell won the Australian 18-24 half ironman triathlon championship and represented Australia at the world event held in the USA.
Kasey Brown will be the first inductee into the Manning Sporting Hall of Fame since 2010 when it was run by the then Greater Taree City Council. It is planned to induct one nominee a year in conjunction with the awards night.
Brown started playing squash in Taree and won Australian junior championships before turning professional in 2002. She rose to No 5 in the world and won 11 tour titles and made 23 finals.
She represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and 2014 Games in Glasgow, winning one gold (mixed doubles) and three bronze medals.
Brown retired in 2014 and returned to the Manning to live and work.
"I am honoured to receive this recognition,'' she said of her induction into the hall of fame.
"Especially in the Manning community and on Biripi land that has fostered so many great people and athletes, the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Troy Bayliss and Julie Towers to name a few.
"I have to thank the Manning River Times for a lifetime of support, from when I first began playing junior tournaments in NSW to playing the squash world tour and competing for Australia.
"It has been incredible moving back to the Manning region and witnessing local sporting associations, clubs and schools that are actively encouraging children to participate in a variety of sports.
"It takes a family to volunteers to allow these sporting programs to run and I know I have benefited greatly by the contribution of so many volunteers in the past.
"I wouldn't be where I am today without the help of so many people in the Manning community."
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.