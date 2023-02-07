Manning River Times
Home/News

Black Head medico, Jason Bendall is contesting the State election as an independent

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Bendall is contesting the seat of Myall Lakes as an independent. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Health and equality sit on top of the pile for regional medical specialist, Jason Bendall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.