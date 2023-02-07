Health and equality sit on top of the pile for regional medical specialist, Jason Bendall.
Dr Bendall, who is contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming State election as an independent candidate, will be pushing for a fair and equitable health care system across the region.
As a rural health advocate Dr Bendall has first-hand knowledge of the system's inequities and the challenges of providing an adequate service.
Educated at Chatham primary and high schools, Dr Bendall has been involved in public health since he was a youngster when he stepped forward to volunteer with St John Ambulance before leaving the Manning Valley to study medical science at Sydney Uni.
Dr Bendall development his long-term respect and admiration for fellow volunteers while rolling bandages and speaking with and learning from his older, experienced mentors.
Following a stint as a NSW Ambulance paramedic, Dr Bendall began his four year medical studies, training at Westmead and Nepean hospitals, later specialising in anaesthesiology.
Combining his medical and paramedic expertise, he helped establish NSW Ambulance extended care paramedic program, worked for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and has been recognised with a Commander in the Order of St John (CStJ).
Dr Bendall says he is well placed in both administration and leadership roles, assisting with the management of early COVID-19 cases, established health systems Virtual Clinical Care Centre (VCCC) and was a Manning Rescue Squad (VRA) volunteer.
Saying he had seen the best and the worst of partisan politics, Dr Bendall said he could sit on the side-lines and say nothing or roll up his sleeves and find something better.
"Safe seats (including Myall Lakes) have been taken for granted," he said.
Dr Bendall cited what he believed were investments in other public hospitals at the expense of Manning Base during the past 12 years.
Following the completion of the $40 million stage one upgrade to Manning Base the government announced a further $100 million for stage two, he said.
"That work has yet to begin."
"But, we have outgrown the hospital now.
"We need an additional $120 million for additional beds, more operating theatres, new wards, administration space and hybrid operation theatres.
Fair funding appears to be available to other communities, he said.
During this term the State government allocated $73 million to Macksville hospital (population 2700), and Grafton, which has a population of 17,000 and 28,000 ED presentations, received $263.8 million towards redeveloping its base hospital.
Manning Base Hospital has a catchment of 75,000 and more than 32,000 ED presentations annually.
"This government has chosen Grafton as a priority over Manning Base, Forster Tuncurry and Bulahdelah.
"With a population of about 20,000 in Forster Tuncurry it is pretty clear there is a significant need for health care investment.
"And, this doesn't mean either or.
"Myall Lakes cannot function without a base hospital and Forster Tuncurry cannot settle for an acute care facility."
"We should expect more."
He is calling on the next government to commit to a multipurpose centre for Bulahdelah.
He said a commitment to Forster Tuncurry would be in the order of $80 million, with $15 million for Bulahdelah.
"This puts us in the region of the funding provided to Grafton. It's not asking for an excess, it's simply expecting our fair share.
"I am urging the electorate to back an independent, experienced and mature critical care doctor entrusted to make life and death decisions every day, and not fall for promises to that amount to nothing more than paint over a mouldy wall."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
