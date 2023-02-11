Model rail club resumes member home visits

It has been a busy couple of days for club members.
On Friday for the first time for three years we were able to enjoy a home visit to a member's home. This occasion was hosted by Joe and Dianne Noyen, who live at Failford.
Joe has been an enthusiastic and involved member for some years. His scenery work on the layouts is much appreciated.
At the moment Joe and Kevin Bambury are busy building the new children's layout. This is designed for the entertainment of children visiting during open days. However I digress.
We visitors were certainly more than impressed with Joe's layout. He has put in amazing amount of time into creating the scene. The buildings and various industrial infrastructures are quite breath taking.
Of course all this work is completed with Joe's usual quest for perfection. But as Joe said he has to give credit to Diane for her patience and understanding through the work.
Then on Saturday we enjoyed the club's monthly Running Day. This saw a very good attendance of members.
These days are very popular with members.Each participant is given a set scenario to complete. This involves strict timings and movements for a designated loco and rolling stock.
Both passenger and freight trains are catered for in these scenarios, which leads to a lot of enjoyment as to what the real thing must have been like.
I will make brief mention of a new major undertaking involving the Wingham layout, but as yet we do not know any details.
