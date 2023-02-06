Manning River Times
The State government has tipped in $6,618,447 to assist with urgent repairs to the local road network

February 6 2023 - 4:30pm
MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio and engineering and infrastructure director, Robert Scott receiving funding for road repairs. Photo supplied.

MidCoast Council will receive $6,618,447 to assist with urgent repairs to the local road network.

