The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission is monitoring Taree's Storm Village and considering removing its approval to continue operating as an aged care service.
Anglican Care Storm Village has been sanctioned by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (the commission) for serious compliance issues resulting in "an immediate and severe risk to the safety, health or wellbeing of people receiving care".
In addition, Storm Village has also been issued a "notice of requirement to agree" by the commission for non-compliance.
The sanction was imposed and the notice to agree issued on January 27, as 14 of 42 requirements of the Aged Care Quality Standards had not been met, relating to:
Standard 2 - Ongoing assessment and planning with consumers
Standard 3 - Personal care and clinical care
Standard 7 - Human resources
Standard 8 - Organisational governance
A sanction on an aged care provider means that the provider must quickly fix the identified issues for the safety of the people in their care. Additionally, the provider may be limited in what they can charge their clients, or may have to repay charges.
In a statement received in reply to questions by the Manning River Times, Anglican Care said management met with the commission in December and January regarding the concerns with quality of care at the facility.
Anglican Care says as a result of the meeting, it has "undertaken actions to improve the provision of service."
These actions include:
The commission has placed formal regulatory actions on Storm Village which are in place for three months.
Anglican Care said it fully accept the commission's findings and has met with residents, families and staff to "discuss the findings and listen to any concerns".
"Anglican Care is deeply sorry that the quality of care provided at Storm Village has fallen short of the organisation's own high expectations and those of the commission," the statement said.
"We sincerely apologise for the impact this is having on our residents, their families and our staff.
"Anglican Care is fully committed to returning the valued facility to compliance.
"Anyone with concern is welcome to contact Newcastle Anglican on 4958 0000."
Storm Village is the only aged care accommodation provider in the Manning to currently have a sanction imposed or a notice to agree issued for non-compliance.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.