Manning River Times
Home/News

TAFE NSW Taree nursing students guaranteed placements and more with Ramsay Health Care

February 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW nursing lead Zachary Byfield says a partnership with Ramsay Health is already helping build the local nursing workforce. Picture supplied

Diploma of Nursing students studying at the TAFE NSW Taree campus are being given guaranteed work placements, the opportunity for employment while studying and a guaranteed interview for a position at private hospitals operated by Ramsay Health Care after they graduate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.