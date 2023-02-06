During the COVID-19 pandemic lock-downs city-based residents converged on country and coastal regions across the State seeking a simpler, more relaxed and wholesome lifestyle.
And, this trend is likely to continue.
To help new residents settle into their new life the Great Lakes Food Trail, with support from NSW Local Land Services, Karuah Great Lakes Landcare and the Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce, has organise a long table dinner with guest speakers who will share their knowledge and expertise about life on a farm with tips and techniques for setting up farming enterprises on the coast.
Guest speakers will lead a discussion on the great Australian dream of moving out of the city and moving to the country in search of a better lifestyle at the local produce dinner, on Thursday, February 23 at the River Myall Resort Entertainment Venue, Bulahdelah from 7.30.
The event will appeal to those that have moved to the country already, are considering a move or those that want to come and hear the terrific line-up of speakers.- Great Lakes Food Trail deputy president, Dale Bradshaw
Confirmed speakers at the event are third generation dairy farmer, Andrew Smith, who brings fresh perspectives and ideas and will speak on conventional larger scale farming opportunities.
Well known local permaculture expert, Brett Cooper will speak on setting up a small farm operation, while Great Lakes Food Trail producer as well as Mid Coast Landcare Farmer of the Year, Andrew Yeo will speak on the tips and traps of farming on the coast.
Dinner is by renowned local chefs, Peter and Kerry Hodges from Tillerman's Restaurant using produce sourced locally from our Great Lakes Food Trail members and served with local wine and beer.
"The topic stems from the experience of a number of the producers on the Great Lakes Food Trail who have moved from the city to establish a rural business," Great Lakes Food Trail deputy president, Dale Bradshaw said.
"The recent pandemic also highlighted the merits for city dwellers of shifting out of the city and adopting a wholesome life in the country," Mr Bradshaw said.
This is a strictly ticketed event.
Tickets are $150 (plus booking fee) a head and include dinner and drinks and are on sale via the Great Lakes Food Trail website: Our Events - Great Lakes Food Trail (thegreatlakesfoodtrailnsw.com.au)
