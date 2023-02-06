The Probus Club of Taree North will make a special presentation to the Manning Great Lakes Riding For Disabled Association (RDA) when the club meets on Wednesday, February 15.
Over the last 10 years, instead of giving Christmas presents to each other it has been the club's practice to pick a worthy organisation and give the value of a present to it. As a result a sizeable donation will be made to the RDA.
Nominations are open for new Probus members on the incoming committee beginning in March.
Visitors are always welcome to come along to meetings that are held third Wednesday of each month at Taree Leagues Club at 10am, to join in friendship, fellowship and fun along with a cup of tea. For further information contact Allan Richards on 0401 013 867.
