Manning River Times
Home/News

Probus Club of Taree North presentation to Manning Great Lakes Riding for the Disabled

February 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture shutterstock

The Probus Club of Taree North will make a special presentation to the Manning Great Lakes Riding For Disabled Association (RDA) when the club meets on Wednesday, February 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.