Playground in Taree damaged in March 2021 floods being replaced

February 6 2023 - 12:00pm
The playground in Queen Elizabeth Park was destroyed by the March 2021 floods. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council is planning to build a new playground near Manning River Rowing Club, on the foreshore of the Manning River in Taree.

Local News

