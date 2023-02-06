MidCoast Council is planning to build a new playground near Manning River Rowing Club, on the foreshore of the Manning River in Taree.
The playground will replace the equipment, damaged in the March 2021 floods, removed from Queen Elizabeth Park.
The proposed site, to the western side of Endeavor Car Park, provides greater protection from floodwaters, which is a condition of the funding.
The playground will be a welcome addition to the family-friendly recreation area at Endeavor Park. Picnic tables and chairs, barbecues, ample car-parking and footpaths are already in place.
The project is expected to begin in the second half of the year.
"The community has told us they want more outdoor spaces for young people," said council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
Council will seek funding to install natural shade from trees or shade structures.
"The foreshore area is an idyllic location to take in the views of the Manning River. It's the perfect place to picnic or stroll along the new wide pathways, or use the exercise equipment and seating," Ms Hatton said.
"It is a fantastic spot for boating enthusiasts to utilise the public jetty's and pontoons.
"The new location will provide playgrounds at each end of the foreshore reserve."
This $450,000 project is possible thanks to funding from the Regional NSW Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program.
