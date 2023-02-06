THE racing industry is mourning the passing of Taree trainer Bob Milligan who died on Friday, February 3.
Bob, 80, trained 952 winners during his distinguished career including 326 wins at the Bushland Drive Racecourse at Taree.
"We are all saddened to hear of Bob Milligan's passing," Racing NSW's CEO, Peter V'landys said.
"Bob was an old-fashioned trainer who was hard, but fair, and very professional. He spoke it as it was and never left you in any doubt about his thoughts.
"Bob was also humorous and well loved - his passing is a big loss to our industry."
His best horse was Carael Boy which won an incredible 20 races including eight Stakes events. The gelding won the Group 2 Villiers Stakes at Warwick Farm along with victories in the Liverpool City Cup, Wyong Cup, Hawkesbury Cup and a dead-heat in the Newcastle Cup.
Bob's other horses included Centre Fire (16 wins including the Listed-Razor Sharp), Bullet Express (14 wins incl. four in town), Our Apache (eight wins) and Grand Feeling (eight wins). He took out the 2021 Mid North Coast Country Championships at Scone with Charmmebaby which also won two Stakes races as well as the Taree Cup.
Bob's last start was a winner with Courageous Queen who scored at Port Macquarie on January 20.
Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman said Bob was an astute trainer who was highly respected in the racing industry. He carved out a successful career that spanned many years.
"Bob had a long and successful training career and that which he managed while also running a trucking business in his earlier days,'' Mr Coleman said.
"He also trained for a lot of owners from the Manning Valley.''
Mr Coleman said the Milligan name continues to be prominent through the success of Bob's son, Glen, who is now a leading trainer.
Funeral arrangements weren't known at the time of writing.
