Manning River Times

Speedo sprint final heats at Manning Aquatic Centre | Photos

February 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE Torpedoes swimmer Amaya Cross has qualified for four events at the State Speedo Sprint finals to be held at Sydney in March 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.