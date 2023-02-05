TAREE Torpedoes swimmer Amaya Cross has qualified for four events at the State Speedo Sprint finals to be held at Sydney in March 4.
This follows the Swimming North Coast southern heats held at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre last Saturday (February 4).
At this meet Amaya also broke Taree Torpedoes club records for the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle and breaststroke.
Trenton Jones set two Taree club records in the 50 and 100m butterfly, including his own 100m butterfly record set in November 2022 by more than four seconds
A total of 180 swimmers from across the area were involved in the heats at Taree.
Taree Torpedoes had a team of 23, with a number of new swimmers competing at their first meet. All up the swimmers competed in 104 events and recorded 72 personal best swims
Notable results by Taree swimmers included:
Results will be merged with the Swimming North Coast north meet held at the same time at Maclean. The first four combined place getters will qualify for the State finals
On Saturday 24 Taree swimmers head to the Gloucester picnic carnival. Some of the club's younger swimmers will be competing at a carnival for the first time.
