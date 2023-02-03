The service station at Krambach is little more than a shell after a fire ripped through the premises yesterday, Thursday, February 2.
Emergency service personnel were called to the scene, with Nabiac Rural Fire Service's Cat1 first at the site.
The unit quickly established a water supply and set to rolling out hoses to contain the fire which had taken control of the structure, while at the same time hosing down neighbouring properties to ensure their safety.
Efficient action by all brigades involved ensured the fire was contained to the service station.
While nobody was injured, the community will be without many services provided by the local business.
