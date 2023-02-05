Rare behaviour of Tasmanian devil joeys captured on film

Barrington Tops based wildlife conservation organisation Aussie Ark has captured rare photos and footage showing Tasmanian devil joeys climbing trees through their natural, instinctive behaviour.
The youngsters are newly independent from their mothers, and naturally more vulnerable and insecure than the adults.
In the wild, devil joeys can be attacked and even killed by marauding adult males.
RELATED: Jetsetting devils land at Aussie Ark
This behaviour occurs in many species in the animal kingdom, including polar bears, chimpanzees, hippos, and lions.
The instinct to avoid adult males is in the ancient DNA of devil joeys. Being more agile and lighter in weight, they instinctively climb trees to avoid this danger. It also gives them a safe place to rest, catch a snack of insects, and enjoy a great vantage point over their surroundings.
Aussie Ark devil joeys are housed in safe enclosures with only other joeys present - no adult males - but their natural instincts have apparently kicked in.
Aussie Ark curator Kelly Davis and wildlife ranger Matt Helm were "amazed" to observe the behaviour during their normal sunset rounds of the facility.
"As far as I know this is the first time this behaviour has ever been recorded," Ms Davis said.
"As soon as we saw the joeys, we put everything else on hold and raced for our cameras!"
Ranger Matt Helm took the stunning images and couldn't be more delighted.
"I love devils, and I've taken dozens of photos of them over the past couple of years," Mr Helm said.
"I've photographed them yawning, feeding, being cute. But to photograph this is insane! Definitely a highlight of my career."
The pair observed and photographed the tree-climbing joeys for two hours until light faded. The joeys remained in the trees for the night.
"This is an instinctive response to feeling insecure and also curious," Ms Davis said.
"In the wild, mother devils abandon their joeys once they are weaned. The joeys must then emerge from their warm safe dens and work out the 'big bad world' all on their own. Here at Aussie Ark, they don't have a thing to worry about, and are never in danger.
"But it's very special to see how their wildness kicks. It's a deep-seated genetic memory. Amazing!"
