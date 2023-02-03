Abandoned kitten and why I'm angry

Last Saturday morning we were drawn to the back yard by yowling - no other word to describe it. It was loud. And it was coming from a kitten, in our "gazebo" - that's in inverted commas because it was our kids' cubby until renovations a couple of years ago and it's still a work in progress.
This kitten had been dumped on us. We live off a main road with no near neighbours. It couldn't have wandered here on its own. And it's not the first time this has happened.
He is tiny, and obviously only just weaned as he attempts to nuzzle our border collie. Within minutes, this pair are mates. The other two members of our fur family are not as welcoming, one's a rescue cat we adopted, the other was tossed out of a car (we assume, given the grazes she sustained) a couple of years ago and we were lucky enough to be in a position to adopt her.
So I'm angry. Angry that we have been put in this position, when we aren't able to give this kitten a home. It's a very friendly kitten, toilet trained and not afraid of dogs so it has been in a home and looked after, before it was abandoned at our place.
We've been told the rescue organisations are full to the brim with kittens, but staff at our kindly vet say they will help if we can't find a home for him, which at this stage we can't. And of course we can't bear the thought that he might be "put down".
As I write this, his future is up in the air. But we will do everything we can to make sure it's a happy ending. Watch this space.
A special shout-out to those who do adopt abandoned animals. From personal experience, they seem to know they have been rescued and it can lead to very rewarding relationships.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM Editor,
Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
