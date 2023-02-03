Manning River Times
A planned hazard reduction burn will be undertaken tomorrow morning

February 3 2023 - 1:00pm
The RFS will conduct a reduction burn in the Shearwater Industrial Estate, Tea Gardens, tomorrow, Saturday, February 4. Picture Shutterstock.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has a planned hazard reduction burn in the Shearwater Industrial Estate, Tea Gardens, tomorrow, Saturday, February 4.

Local News

